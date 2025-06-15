/Israel-Iran war: IDF confirms targeting Iran's nuclear weapons project sites in ‘extensive series of strikes’

LOGIN
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 05:34 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 05:34 IST
A fire blazes in the oil depots of Shahran, northwest of Tehran, on June 15, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

The IDF said that the targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters and the SPND nuclear project headquarters.

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday (Jun 15) confirmed that it “completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project.”

The IDF said that the targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters and the SPND nuclear project headquarters.

“The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive," it said in a statement on X.

