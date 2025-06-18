/‘It would be chaos’: Macron warns against forcing regime change in Iran amid Trump’s threats

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (Jun 17) warned that any military actions used in an attempt to force a regime change in Iran would result in “chaos”. This comes after US President Donald Trump made threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Macron made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Group of Seven summit in Canada shortly after Trump said he knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but will not target him, at least for now.

The US president has also demanded Tehran’s “unconditional” surrender, as Israel and Iran exchange military actions for a fifth day.

Macron said that Trump had a critical role in restarting diplomacy with Tehran, adding that he believed the US president favours a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

“I believe we need the United States of America to bring everyone back around the table,” Macron told reporters at the G7 summit.

Trump, who returned from the G7 summit a day earlier, held a National Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, the White House said. The meeting came amid reports that the US leader is considering whether to join Israel’s military operations against Tehran.

AFP reported, citing a White House official, that the meeting in the White House Situation Room lasted around one hour and 20 minutes. The official did not add further details.

Following the meeting, administration officials told NBC News that Trump is considering various options, including a US strike.

“We are waiting for the decision of the president,” a senior Israeli official told CNN.

According to US officials, Trump was keeping all options on the table. Although he had insisted that Washington had no involvement in Israel’s military campaign so far.

Trump earlier declared that the US had achieved “complete and total control” of Iranian airspace, suggesting that the US may get directly involved in the ongoing conflict between the two foes, Israel and Iran.

Some media reports also suggested that Trump had recently turned down a proposal by Israel to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei.