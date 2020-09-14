Morning news brief: Israel heads to second lockdown, Afghan peace talks and more

Israel becomes first country in world to impose second national lockdown





The Three-week lockdown will make Israel the first country to reimpose such stringent restrictions on a national scale.

‘Taliban facing new Afghanistan’: Women negotiators amid peace talks





Four Afghan women who endured the Taliban's oppressive rule and have fought for fragile gains since the terrorists were ousted are facing the hardline group in peace talks.



Microsoft's offer to buy TikTok rejected; Oracle likely to partner



Microsoft on Sunday said its offer to buy TikTok has been rejected, with reports suggesting coming Oracle and Bytedance are likely to notch a deal.

US Open 2020 men's final: Dominic Thiem wins first grand slam title





After dropping the opening two sets against Alexander Zverev — Thiem slowly but surely turned things around for a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory across more than four hours to earn his first major championship.