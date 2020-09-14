US Open 2020 men's final: Dominic Thiem wins first grand slam title

Austria’s Dominic Thiem became country's second Grand Slam singles champion as he defeated Alexander Zverev in the US Open final on Sunday.

After dropping the opening two sets against Alexander Zverev — Thiem slowly but surely turned things around for a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory across more than four hours to earn his first major championship, performing the greatest comeback in men's Major finals since Roland Garros 2004 to earn tennis glory.

It marked the first time in the US Open's Open Era history that a player had recovered from losing the opening two sets to win the title.

The 27-year-old became the youngest Grand Slam champion and first maiden Grand Slam champion since Marin Cilic in 2014.

Thiem has played three Grand Slam finals - losing twice to Rafael Nadal in the French Open and once to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies)