Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas war updates, Ohio says yes to abortion rights, and more

Today marks day 32 days of the Israel-Hamas war, and the conflict is far from over. There isn't an immediate military or diplomatic solution in sight, as both Israel and Hamas continue to rebuff international calls for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, on the other war front, the Ukrainian military said it has repelled several Russian attacks as the aggressor makes fresh attempts to take Avdiivka.

In other news, China has released its long-awaited methane reduction plan, that experts are finding to be disappointing and ambiguous.

Civilians across the Gaza Strip continue to suffer due to the ongoing war and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that death and suffering caused by the conflict is hard to fathom. A spokesman of the agency said that an average of 160 children are dying in Gaza each day.

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday (November 7) that it had repelled a Russian assault and was bracing for a new Russian attempt aimed at key frontline town Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.

China on Tuesday published its long-awaited methane reduction plan it had committed to back in 2021. After two years of failing to materialise, the release of this plan signals that Beijing is moving closer to a new climate agreement with the United States.

Talks between the United States and China on the issue of arms control may not have yielded much, but they are still being hailed as constructive because these were first such talks in years.