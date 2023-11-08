Israel-Hamas war Live updates: We don't support 'reoccupation' of Gaza by Israel, says US

The United States has made it clear that it doesn't support Israel freshly occupying Gaza Strip for long-term.

"Our viewpoint is that Palestinians must be at the forefront of these decisions and Gaza is Palestinian land and it will remain Palestinian land," said Vedant Patel, Spokesman, US Department of State

"Generally speaking, we do not support the reoccupation of Gaza and neither does Israel," he told reporters.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already said that Israel will takover "overall security" of the Palestinian enclave after the war. His words are being taken as an indication that Israel probably plans long term deployment of its forces in the Gaza Strip.