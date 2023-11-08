Israel-Hamas war Live updates: We don't support 'reoccupation' of Gaza by Israel, says US
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Civilians across the Gaza Strip continue to suffer due to the ongoing war and the World Health Organization has said that death and suffering caused by the conflict is hard to fathom. A spokesman of the agency has said that an average of 160 children are dying in Gaza each day.
The White House said that more US citizens are expected to leave Gaza Strip.
"We do expect more individuals to depart Gaza" said John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said that its humanitarian convoy came under fire as it made its way through Gaza City. The agency added that despite the attack, the convoy delivered medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected possibility of a ceasefire or fuel delivery in Gaza Strip till Hamas frees all the hostages it took during its attack on October 7. He said this in a televised statement that marked completion of first month of the war. In his statement, Netanyahu said that if Iran-backed Hezbollah joins the war, "it will be making the mistake of its life".
The United States has made it clear that it doesn't support Israel freshly occupying Gaza Strip for long-term.
"Our viewpoint is that Palestinians must be at the forefront of these decisions and Gaza is Palestinian land and it will remain Palestinian land," said Vedant Patel, Spokesman, US Department of State
"Generally speaking, we do not support the reoccupation of Gaza and neither does Israel," he told reporters.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already said that Israel will takover "overall security" of the Palestinian enclave after the war. His words are being taken as an indication that Israel probably plans long term deployment of its forces in the Gaza Strip.