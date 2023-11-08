Israel-Hamas war: Biden nudges Netanyahu for three-day pause in fighting, says report

US President Joe Biden has nudged Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a 3-day pause in fighting and has said that such a pause may help in securing release of hostages currently in Hamas custody, Axios reported citing US and Israeli officials. The report said that a proposal being discussed between the US, Israel and Qatar would require Hamas to release 10-15 hostages and use the three-day pause to verify the identities of all hostages after which list of names of these people will be sent across.

The White House has already said earlier that Biden and Netanyahu have discussed "the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases."

In public however, Netanyahu has been vehemently maintaining that no ceasefire was possible until all hostages are freed.

Video | Israel-Hamas war: Fate of captives uncertain as war drags on × On Tuesday (November 7) Netanyahu said that in addition to encircling Gaza City, the Israeli army was operating inside as well. He was speaking in a televised address. He repeated his position that there will be no ceasefire or fuel delivery inside Gaza before all hostages are freed.

Netanyahu has previously said that Israel will takeover "overall security" in Gaza after the war is over. This has led many to speculate that Israeli side is planning for long-term deployment of its forces inside Gaza.

US opposes 'reoccupation' of Gaza by Israel

On Tuesday, the US said that it did not support 'reoccupation' of Gaza by Israel.

"Generally speaking, we do not support the reoccupation of Gaza and neither does Israel," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"Our viewpoint is that Palestinians must be at the forefront of these decisions and Gaza is Palestinian land and it will remain Palestinian land,"

Israel has captured the Gaza Strip after the 1967 Six-Day War. It withdrew its forces in 2005. After Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip, Israel imposed a blockade.

Hamas fighters crossed the border and staged attack inside Israel on October 7 which saw deaths of at least 1400 people. Hamas also took hostages, almost all of whom remain in its custody.

After the Hamas attack, Israel responded with overwhelming military might and has continuously bombarded Gaza in air raids and has even scaled up ground operations deploying tanks and troop.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that death toll in the enclave has crossed 10,300 mark.