US-China arms control talk yields little, but considered a step ahead

Talks between the United States and China on the issue of arms control may not have yielded much, but they are still being hailed as constructive because these were first such talks in years. The talks that took place in Washington on Monday (November 6) were first since the Obama administration. Senior arms control diplomats from the US and China were present. Reuters quoted an unnamed US official who said just the fact that meeting took place represented progress on the issue.

"Having the meeting was in and of itself constructive. Now, I would not refer to yesterday's meeting as substantive, though," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as reported by Reuters.

"'Substantive' implies more of a back-and-forth than occurred."

This meeting, and others between officials of the US and China are aimed at setting a positive tone as date of possible talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping approaches. The two leaders may meet in San Francisco next week.

Gravitas | China: Daughter tells dad not to bring bad temper home from work × The relations between the US and China are strained over number of global and bilateral issues ranging from Taiwan, trade and more.

The US is also worried about China expanding its nuclear arsenal. It is estimated by the Pentagon that China has about 500 warheads. Although this numbers remains below number of nuclear warheads with the US and Russia, the risk of conflict remains.

Earlier this year, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that Washington wanted from Beijing, details of size and scope of its nuclear forces, a readiness to provide notifications of missile launch and transparency when it comes to expansion of nuclear arsenal.

Top US leaders and official have voiced their displeasure about China not willing to 'compartmentalise' arms control from disputes in other areas of the bilateral ties.

Also Read | China detains two prominent businessmen, one of them is missing

The unnamed official quoted by Reuters said that a date for next meeting was not decided.

Also Read | China faces persistent deflation challenges as economic fragility persists

"I really ... hesitate to extrapolate from this one meeting" that China is willing to discuss arms control separate from other issues of disagreement.

"The Chinese delegation did not respond substantively" to issues Sullivan raised, including a US need for better understanding of China's nuclear doctrine, budget, and policies, said the official.

"I wouldn't say we learned anything new from them or that they delved into a great amount of detail in terms of their own nuclear force, their buildup and whether or not their policy or doctrine could be shifting over time," he added.