China detains two prominent businessmen, one of them is missing

Authorities in China on Tuesday (Nov 7) detained two prominent businessmen - Chen Shaojie and Zhao Bingxian. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Chen Shaojie, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of live streaming platform DouYu, has not been seen in public for weeks. Citing local media, the report said industry insiders believed Chen's disappearance was related to suspected gambling during a live stream on the platform on DouYu.

"DouYu's business operations remain normal," the company's representatives said. Chen's colleagues were unaware of his whereabouts and were unable to get in contact with him.

Meanwhile, Zhao Bingxian, who is also known as China's Warren Buffett, was assisting authorities in an investigation, his company Wohua Pharmaceutical said. Wohua did not disclose any details about Zhao's detention but said the matter had nothing to do with the company, BBC reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched an intense crackdown on corruption which has led to arrests, detentions and cases against the country's leading financiers and businesspeople.

Last week, Zhang Hongli, the former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), was placed under investigation for suspected corruption. Zhang was suspected of serious disciplinary and legal violations, China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

This investigation comes after the Bank of China's former chairperson Liu Lian'ge was arrested by the country's top prosecutor. He was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and illegally granting loans.

At the start of October, Everbright Group's former head Li Xiaopeng was fired from the ruling Communist Party and dismissed from public service. Li accepted gifts and money, defied a party policy on improving conduct and "attempted to obstruct the investigation into his case".

And in September, the former chairman and Chinese Communist Party chief of China Life Insurance, Wang Bin, was sentenced to life in prison for corruption.