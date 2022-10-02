Morning news brief: Indonesia stadium tragedy, Zelensky to retake more of eastern Ukraine & more

Indonesia has reported at least 129 deaths at a football stadium where angry supporters of the losing team took to the field after a game on Saturday in Malang, East Java in Indonesia. Meanwhile, on the Russia-Ukraine front, President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to retake more of eastern Ukraine. In the realm of medicine, NIH is all set to fund experimental ALS drugs under patient-backed law.

Indonesia stadium tragedy: At least 129 killed following stampede at football match

Reports have mentioned that after Arema's 3-2 loss to Persebaya Surabaya in the match in Malang Regency, East Java, there was fighting amongst the fans of the two Javanese clubs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky promises to retake more of eastern Ukraine

In his evening address, Zelensky said: "Throughout this week, more Ukrainian flags have been raised in the Donbas. There will be even more in a week."

In a prisoner swap, seven Americans and two Venezuelans released

The officials said that the swap also included US Marine veteran Matthew Heath and Osman Khan. The officials also revealed that they were being exchanged for two of Maduro's wife's nephews, who had been jailed on drug charges.

WATCH | 'Women, Life, Liberty': Anger reverberates around the World

WATCH | The mystery of Nord stream leaks: West & Moscow blame each other

