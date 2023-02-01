Morning news brief: Indian FM to present Union Budget today, Pope Francis says 'Hands Off Africa' and more

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament in a joint session. Pope Francis condemned economic colonialism in a strong statement during his visit to Congo.

Among other news, US and allies slapped more sanctions on Myanmar marking the second anniversary of the junta's military rule.

Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today. The Budget assumes significance by the fact that the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

Myanmar's military toppled the democratically-elected government of the country and grabbed power on 1 February 2021. As the country marks the second anniversary of this military coup, the United States and its allies took the opportunity to tighten its noose around the military regime while imposing sanctions on the country.

Global oil major ExxonMobil Corp on Tuesday informed it reaped a record net profit of $56 billion last year as oil prices touched record highs due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



