/Morning news brief: India's big diplomatic win in Colombia; Israel's ominous warning to Hamas, and more

India scored a major diplomatic victory as Colombia withdrew its earlier condolences over Pakistani casualties from India’s strikes and instead aligned with New Delhi’s firm anti-terror stand.

Meanwhile, Israel warned Hamas to accept the US-brokered ceasefire deal or face “annihilation”.

In the US, President Donald Trump hinted he might pardon Sean "Diddy" Combs over sex trafficking charges, though he stopped short of confirming any action.

In India, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi threatened a ban on all Kamal Haasan films in the state unless the actor apologises for his comments about Kannada and the film Thug Life.

Big diplomatic win for India! Colombia withdraws controversial Pakistan statement, joins New Delhi's anti-terror stand

In a significant diplomatic win for India, Colombia has withdrawn its earlier statement expressing condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan following Indian strikes. The South American nation has also expressed its strong support for India's position against terrorism.

Israel warns Hamas: Accept US ceasefire deal or face ‘annihilation’

Israel on Friday (May 30) issued a stark warning to Hamas: accept the ceasefire deal brokered by US envoy Steve Witkoff "or be annihilated".

'Used to really like me a lot': Trump may pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs BUT...

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 30) that he would consider a presidential pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has serious charges of sex trafficking. Talking at a press conference in the Oval Office, the US president, who has not followed the case around Diddy, said he would "certainly look at the facts." He did not confirm any action plan but added, “If I think somebody was mistreated.”

Karnataka Minister warns that all Kamal Haasan films will be banned in the state unless the actor apologises

The controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan's comments about the Kannada language and Thug Life continues to escalate, following the recent announcement by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) that the release of Thug Life would be banned in the state unless the actor issues an apology. Now, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has stated that all Kamal Haasan movies will be banned in the state if he does not comply.

Watch | Donald Trump doubles steel, aluminium tariffs. US steel-Nippon deal sparks concerns