/Israel warns Hamas: Accept US ceasefire deal or face 'annihilation'

Israel on Friday (May 30) issued a stark warning to Hamas: accept the ceasefire deal brokered by US envoy Steve Witkoff "or be annihilated".

The proposed deal, backed by Israel and the US, would see a 60-day pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies held by Hamas, while Israel would free over 1,100 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's warning

In a statement, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said that Israel's military was functioning "with full force" and was carrying out attacks by air, land, and sea on an unprecedented scale "for maximum protection of our soldiers in preparation for the entry of the manoeuvring forces in each area." He stressed that the "Hamas murderers will now be forced to choose: accept the terms of the 'Witkoff Deal' for the release of the hostages – or be annihilated."

This comes as Hamas, in a statement earlier on Friday, said it was still reviewing the temporary ceasefire deal, even as airstrikes in Gaza killed at least 27 people on Friday, including children. Citing unmet demands, Hamas said it was holding consultations with Palestinian factions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism, saying a ceasefire deal is "very close".

Speaking during a joint press conference marking X CEO Elon Musk's exit from DOGE, Trump said, "They're very close to an agreement on Gaza."

"We'll let you know about it during the day or maybe tomorrow. And we have a chance of that," he added.

For 19 months, Gaza has been embroiled in a war that started with the Hamas launching an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. In the attack, 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. Israel's military retaliatory campaign in Gaza has since then killed over 54,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

