Morning news brief: India & China buying more Russian oil, Maradona's medical staff to face trail and more

One of US President Joe Biden’s economic advisers has said that India and China may have been buying more Russian oil than previously believed. He said that purchase of Russian oil by the two large countries is easing supply constraints in global markets and driving the recent oil price decline.

With West sanctions hanging over Russia in the wake of the Ukrainian war, Vladimir Putin has been selling the Russian oil to the Asian markets at a discount amid huge demand.

Afghanistan earthquake: Taliban appeals to international community for help

As Afghanistan grapples with the massive earthquake, senior Taliban official Anas Haqqani appealed for international help.The earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan overnight on Tuesday killing at least 1,000 people and wounding 1,500, officials said.

Diego Maradona's medical staff face trial over his death

The family doctor and nurses who treated Maradona will be tried for alleged criminal neglect. Maradona,60, died in Buenos Aires in November 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot.

