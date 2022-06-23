We hope international community & aid agencies will help, says Taliban official after Afghanistan earthquake

As Afghanistan grapples with the massive earthquake, senior Taliban official Anas Haqqani appealed for international help.

2/2- The government is working within its capabilities. We hope that the International Community & aid agencies will also help our people in this dire situation. — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) June 22, 2022 ×

"The government is working within its capabilities," Haqqani said, adding."We hope that the International Community & aid agencies will also help our people in this dire situation."

The Taliban official said the earthquake had caused "personal and financial losses to the people of Paktika and Khost."

The earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan overnight on Tuesday killing at least 1,000 people and wounding 1,500, officials said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN body was fully "mobilised" as casualties continued to mount even as the UN body said it was setting up emergency trauma care and other critical services in the quake-hit regions.

Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada warned that causalities could rise further as rescue teams still hadn't reached remote areas.

The US Geological Survey (USGC) said the quake was centred 44 km from Khost, near the Pakistan border. EMSC reported the powerful earthquake was felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

UN's humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said nearly 2,000 homes were destroyed due to the quake.

(With inputs from Agencies)

