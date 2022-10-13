Morning news brief: India abstains form voting at UNGA, N. Korea tests long-range strategic missiles, & more

India abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution denouncing Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory Wednesday. In other news, as per reports, former president Donald Trump ordered an employee to move out boxes at his residence after his legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate. Finally, North Korea continues its launching spree as it test-fired two-rage missiles, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

Click on the headlines to read more:

UNGA passes resolution condemning Russian 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian land; India abstains from voting

As per IANS, Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative explained that India has decided to abstain keeping with its "firm resolve to strive for a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy".

Trump directed staff to move boxes at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena was served: Report

The employee reportedly told FBI that he was told to do so and the agency even has surveillance footage showing a staffer moving boxes out of the storage room.

The said subpoena was served in May this year and new evidence could prove extremely helpful for the FBI's investigation into Trump and various crimes, such as obstruction, destruction of government records and mishandling of classified information.

North Korea claims it test-fired a pair of long-range cruise missiles, overseen by Kim Jong Un

"We should continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it," state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted him as saying.

