Morning news brief: Immunity from vaccine, Uighur forced labour and more

Developers say Sputnik V likely to give 2 years Covid-19 immunity, Pfizer 4-5 months





Canada joins US, UK to inoculate people with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine





Uighurs in China being forced into hard, manual labour including cotton picking: Report





Donald Trump ‘refused to respect the will of the people’, says Joe Biden





India govt releases detailed guidelines for mass vaccination drive against COVID-19

The story of Peshawar's storytellers, city used to be stronghold of oral history