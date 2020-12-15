Morning news brief: Immunity from vaccine, Uighur forced labour and more

NEW DELHI Published: Dec 15, 2020, 09.46 AM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Reuters )

The entire world, in its fight with the novel coronavirus, is scrambling for a vaccine. Canada became the third country in the world to begin the inoculation of its citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is likely to provide up to two years of immunity from COVID-19. Start your day with WION's news brief.

Developers say Sputnik V likely to give 2 years Covid-19 immunity, Pfizer 4-5 months

Canada joins US, UK to inoculate people with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Uighurs in China being forced into hard, manual labour including cotton picking: Report

Donald Trump ‘refused to respect the will of the people’, says Joe Biden 

India govt releases detailed guidelines for mass vaccination drive against COVID-19

The story of Peshawar's storytellers, city used to be stronghold of oral history

