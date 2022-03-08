Morning news brief: Humanitarian corridors, Zelensky slams Russia, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

To allow civilians to leave, Russia has proposed humanitarian corridors in five Ukrainian cities, said reports. Ukrainian President Zelensky slammed Russia's 'cynicism and propaganda' and posted video from his office. Russian and Belarusian hackers are targetting Ukraine and European allies through phishing campaigns, said Google. UK's Queen met Canada's PM in first in-person meeting since catching Covid, and paid tribute to Ukraine.

To allow civilians to leave, Russia proposes humanitarian corridors in five Ukrainian cities, say reports

To allow civilians to leave, Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors in five Ukrainian cities. It now requires Ukrainian approval. It includes the capital, Kyiv. The process may begin from 9 am local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukrainian President Zelensky slams Russia's 'cynicism and propaganda', posts video from his office - Watch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted the latest video from his office as he refuted the claims and reports that he has left the country amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He also promised to stay in the Ukrainian capital until the war was won.

Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine, European allies through phishing campaigns, says Google

In recent weeks, Russian hackers well-known to law enforcement have been engaging in phishing campaigns, espionage and other attacks targetting Ukraine and its European allies, said Alphabet Inc's Google. These hackers include FancyBear.

UK's Queen meets Canada's PM in first in-person meeting since catching Covid; pays tribute to Ukraine

UK's Queen Elizabeth II met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday (March 7) in her first official in-person appearance since catching coronavirus (COVID-19), with a subtle tribute to Ukraine.