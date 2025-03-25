US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday (Mar 24) denied reports that top White House officials shared classified war plans against the Houthis in Yemen to a journalist. President Donald Trump announced strikes on March 15.

'Nobody was texting war plans': Hegseth denies sharing Yemen war plans, calls journalist 'deceitful'

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday (Mar 24) denied reports that top White House officials shared classified war plans against the Houthis in Yemen to a journalist. President Donald Trump announced strikes on March 15.

'Nazis got better treatment than Venezuelans under Alien Enemies Act': US court

A court in the United States slammed the Trump administration's deportation of the alleged Venezuelan gang members saying that Nazis got "better treatment" from the US during the World War II than what these people are getting. Judge Patricia Millett. who was appointed by former US president Barack Obama, said on Monday (March 24), "Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act."

'Most fragile snowflake in history': Trump's Colorado portrait to be taken down after US president throws a fit

Donald Trump's Colorado state capitol building portrait is set to be taken down after the US President threw a fit, calling it "truly the worst".

Justin Bieber is struggling with 'anger issues', shares cryptic posts about 'hating' himself at times

Justin Bieber doesn’t have it easy as we’d expect. Dealing with his own demons, Justin revealed how he has “anger issues” and struggles with loving himself at times.

Watch: Kunal Kamra row: Kamra remains defiant, refuses to apologise for his comments