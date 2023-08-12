Morning news brief: Hawaii fire death toll rises, Ukraine fires officials, more news 

The death toll due Maui island fire in Hawaii has reached 67. It is feared to rise. The death toll had made the devastating fires Hawaii's deadliest natural disaster. In other news, Ukraine has fired chiefs of local military recruitment centres. They had attracted corruption allegations. Read this and more in our morning news brief.

Sixty-seven people have died due to the wildfires so far. In a statement, Hawaii's Attorney General Anne Lopez said, "The Department of the Attorney General will be conducting a comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai'i islands this week."



Ukraine fires chiefs of local military recruitment centres amid corruption allegations



It was not known how many officials were fired but Zelensky instructed his top general Valery Zaluzhny to fill vacancies as soon as possible and implement the decisions.

Mediterranean focus: Prime Minister Modi to visit Greece later this month



PM Narendra Modi's visit comes as a part of his attendance at the BRICS summit in South Africa, underscoring India's commitment to global partnerships. Notably, this marks a watershed moment in the relationship