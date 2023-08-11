Ukraine fires chiefs of local military recruitment centres amid corruption allegations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired chiefs of all local military recruitment centres amid corruption allegations.

Zelensky on Friday (August 11) said a review of Ukraine’s military recruitment centres revealed signs of massive abuse of power, including taking bribes to let military-age men cross the border despite a wartime ban.

In a statement issued on Friday, Zelensky said, “This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," an awakening that seems to have hit him 18 months into the war.

Filling vacancies now topmost priority

It was not known how many officials were fired but Zelensky instructed his top general Valery Zaluzhny to fill vacancies as soon as possible and implement the decisions.

Also, new candidates for the posts will be first vetted by Ukrainian intelligence agency SBU, to keep Russian moles at bay.

The embattled president of Ukraine has made tackling graft the topmost priority as the country’s counteroffensive against Russia falters.

The move is also aimed at pleasing officials in US and Europe as they debate whether or not the warring nation should be admitted into NATO and the European Union (EU).

Move comes amidst faltering counteroffensive

Over the course of 18 months since Russia's invasion, Ukrainians have primarily maintained a defensive stance, thwarting Moscow's attempts to capture additional territories.

However, this summer, Ukraine decided to take the offensive way, aided by substantial Western military support. Ukraine attempted to reclaim the eastern and southern regions previously seized by the Russians.

Despite this, a glance at a comprehensive map of these areas indicates minimal change during the two months of the counter-offensive.

Currently, Russia continues to occupy nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, which includes strategic cities like Donetsk in the east and Mariupol, captured after a prolonged siege.

Their forces remain deeply entrenched. Notably, the situation has remained relatively static since November 2022, when Ukraine last made significant gains by reclaiming Kherson in the south along with substantial portions of the northeast.

Silver lining for Ukraine

But Ukraine has reported small successes too, including the retaking of Staromaiorske village in Donetsk, as reported by BBC.

The village lies in the eastern region near Bakhmut, where fierce clashes have occurred.

Additionally, Ukraine has managed to regain control over some small areas previously lost earlier in the summer.

Additional progress has been made in the Zaporizhzhia region to the south, a crucial area where Ukraine's decisive efforts are essential.