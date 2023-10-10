Morning news brief: Hamas threatens ISIS-style executions, Egypt's intel to Israel ignored and more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
Shares of major US defence companies registered tremendous growth in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. Lockheed Martin, for instance, closed nearly 9 per cent higher, reflecting investors' focus on security-related industries. Northrop Grumman Corp rose by 11.4 per cent and Exxon Mobil picked up 3.4 per cent. In other news, an Egyptian intelligence officer has claimed that the country’s security agencies downplayed the repeated “warnings” Cairo had issued over Hamas’s potential strike. Meanwhile, Hamas has threatened to televise the killing of captive Israelis.
Click on the headlines to read more:
trending now
In a surprising turn of events on Wall Street, stocks managed to rebound despite initial concerns surrounding the deadly conflict between Hamas and Israel. As per AFP, on Monday, stocks closed higher, bouncing back from a slump.
Hamas threatened to kill Israeli citizens taken captive on live television if Israel bombards locations in Gaza. In a statement to Al-Jazeera, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the so-called military wing of the militant group that controls Gaza claimed: "Each targeting of our people will be accompanied by the live televised execution of the enemy's civilian prisoners."
Even as questions are being raised over Israel’s apparent intelligence failure, a senior Egyptian intelligence officer has claimed that the country’s security agencies downplayed the repeated “warnings” Cairo had issued over Hamas’s potential strike.
Israel-Palestine war: Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas attack
Gravitas: Why has Hamas' weapons stockpile not been exhausted?