Morning News Brief: Haiti president assassination, attack on US troops and more

Haiti police executed four "mercenaries" they alleged were behind President Jovenel Moise's assassination on Wednesday, and put two more in jail. US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks in the past 24 hours.

Haiti president assassination: Four 'mercenaries' killed, two arrested by police



Unidentified gunmen attacked the private residence of President Moïse overnight and shot him dead.

Series of attacks target US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria



Two people were slightly wounded in the rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, said coalition spokesman US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto.

Dozens of US states sue Google alleging antitrust violations



Dozens of US state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket.



