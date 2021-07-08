Haiti president assassination: Four 'mercenaries' killed, two arrested by police

Haiti police executed four "mercenaries" they alleged were behind President Jovenel Moise's assassination on Wednesday and put two more into jail.

"Four mercenaries were killed, two were intercepted under our control. Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered," said the director general of Haiti's national police Leon Charles in a televised statement.

He said police pursued the assassins immediately after the attack on Moise and his wife, who survived, at their home in Port-au-Prince early Wednesday.

