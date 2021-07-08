Haiti president assassination: Four 'mercenaries' killed, two arrested by police

Soldiers guard the Dajabon border crossing between the Dominican Republic and Haiti after the borders were closed due to the assassination perpetrated by an armed group against the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Photograph:( AFP )
Unidentified gunmen attacked the private residence of President Moïse overnight and shot him dead.
Haiti police executed four "mercenaries" they alleged were behind President Jovenel Moise's assassination on Wednesday and put two more into jail.
"Four mercenaries were killed, two were intercepted under our control. Three policemen who had been taken hostage have been recovered," said the director general of Haiti's national police Leon Charles in a televised statement.
He said police pursued the assassins immediately after the attack on Moise and his wife, who survived, at their home in Port-au-Prince early Wednesday.
In what investigators described as a well-planned operation involving "foreigners" who knew Spanish, a group of unknown assailants entered Mose's home early Wednesday, shooting him and wounding his wife, Martine Mose.
Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced a national "state of siege" and said he was now in charge of the country as the UN Security Council scrambled to convene an emergency meeting for midday Thursday.
In Port-au-Prince, the airport was closed, but observers reported the city was peaceful, with streets abandoned and no additional security troops on patrol.
Jovenel Moise was the 58th President of Haiti who had taken the office in February 2017 after being declared the winner of the November 2016 election.
This was not the first time Moise was attacked. In February 2021, Moise claimed that an attempt to take his life was blocked by the local police.
"I thank my head of security at the palace. The goal of these people was to make an attempt on my life. That plan was aborted, " local media had quoted him.
(With inputs from agencies)