Morning news brief: Germany rejects Trump's proposal, coronavirus cases continue to rise and more

Germany rejects Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7: Foreign Minister





Germany has rejected a proposal by US President Donald Trump to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin back into the Group of Seven (G7) most advanced economies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Coronavirus: Australia's migration intake to drop in 2020-21, Indians affected





Australia's migration intake will drop significantly to 31,000 in 2020-21 from 232,000 in 2018-19 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, impacting thousands of Indians planning to emigrate to this country.

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16 million, death toll at 647,846





While European countries are reopening their borders, the virus is on the rise in the US, India, and Latin America. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 16.1 million infected worldwide, while the global death toll has surpassed 600,000.

