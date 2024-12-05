New Delhi

French Parliament Wednesday sacked Prime Minister Michel Barnier by passing a no-confidence motion, backed by left-wing and far-right parties. He was appointed by Macron to the PM post just three months back, with his exit now making his administration’s stint the shortest that Paris has seen since 1958. In South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday accepted the defence minister's resignation after he took the responsibility of the martial law fiasco. The short-lived martial law, which was ruled out by the National Assembly within hours, prompted South Korea’s major opposition parties Wednesday to submit motions to impeach the president. Trump on Wednesday (Dec 4) tapped Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4, to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

French parliament fires PM Barnier as country plunges into deep political crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing the worst political crisis of his career as the parliament Wednesday (Dec 5) passed a no-confidence motion against the coalition of right-wing Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

S Korea martial law fiasco: Defence minister resigns as prez Yoon faces impeachment

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday (Dec 5) accepted the resignation of the country’s defence minister following the martial law fiasco as the opposition called on the two men to step down immediately.

Trump taps Musk ally Jared Isaacman to lead NASA

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Dec 4) tapped Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4, to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

BGT 2024-25: Scott Boland replaces Josh Hazlewood as Pat Cummins confirms Playing XI for Adelaide Test

Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the Playing XI for his side as they host India in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test on Friday (Dec 6). As expected, pacer Scott Boland has replaced Josh Hazlewood, who was struggling with a minor injury.

Watch: Syrian Rebels: Over 115,000 People Displaced From Aleppo City: United Nations

Syrian rebels fighting against President Bashar al-Assad's regime have now surrounded the key city of Hamama from all three sides and directions, according to a war monitor. Syria's Human Rights Observatory has reported that the rebel forces are now just 3 to 4 kilometers away from Hamama city, with only one exit toward homs in the south. Watch in for more details!