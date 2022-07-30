Morning news brief: Floods kill over 50 in Iran, China begins drill in Taiwan ahead of Pelosi's visit and more

Ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, China said it would hold live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait. Reports claimed USS Roland Reagan aircraft carrier sailed near the Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea close to Chinese warships with the Chinese navy reportedly monitoring the activities of the US warship.

Click on headlines to read more:

Ahead of Pelosi's Taiwan visit, China to begin drills in Taiwan Strait

The Chinese military exercise is set to start on Saturday amid simmering tensions over Taiwan. China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has vowed to seize by force if necessary.

Iran: Landslides, floods triggered by heavy rains kill at least 53 people

Following two days of floods, 16 people were still missing and 400 towns and villages in 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces were adversely affected as per the head of emergency operations at the Red Crescent Society, Mehdi Valipour.

Twitter-Elon Musk to head for trial over buyout deal worth $44 billion on October 17

A Delaware judge ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and social media giant Twitter will head to a five-day trial on October 17. According to the order signed late Thursday by Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery, Musk must reveal by the end of Friday any legal claims he has against the company.

US: Lower House approves Gun control bill

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks exclusively to WION