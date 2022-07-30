Iran: Landslides, floods triggered by heavy rains kill at least 53 people

After landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 53 people in Iran, rescuers searched for the missing on Friday.

Following two days of floods, 16 people were still missing and 400 towns and villages in 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces were adversely affected as per the head of emergency operations at the Red Crescent Society, Mehdi Valipour.

Tehran governor Mohsen Mansouri told state TV that at least 10 people died in the foothills of the Alborz Mountains northeast of the capital Tehran on Friday.

Highlighting that around six people were missing, he said that trekkers were still heading toward Firouz Kooh despite repeated warnings.

Located approximately 140 km (90 miles) from Tehran, Firouz Kooh has lush trails which are popular with trekkers and it is also a favourite retreat for vacationers because of its cool summer temperatures.

14 people were reported missing by state media after a landslide in the village of Imamzadeh Davood northwest of Tehran that was caused by floods and damaged a religious shrine there.

Due to climate change, not only has Iran suffered from regular flooding after torrential rainfall, the largely arid country has also witnessed repeated drought over the past decade.

At least 76 people were killed by heavy rains in southern Iran that caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

