Morning news brief: Fighting near Kyiv, 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed, and more

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fighting rages on near Kyiv as Mariupol gets pounded

In Russian invasion of Ukraine, fighting is raging on the outskirts of Kyiv. Artillery barrages forced residents to look for shelter in multiple areas around the capital city.

US to send weapons worth $200 million to help Ukraine fight off Russia

In order to help Ukraine defend against invading Russian forces, the United States on Saturday said it would send additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons worth $200 million to the eastern European nation.

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that some 1,300 Ukrainian forces have been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

India's oldest military school turns 100 years old today

Know as the "cradle of warriors", India's oldest military school, the Dehradun based Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), turns a hundred years old today.