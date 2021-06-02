Morning news brief: Fauci's emails revealed, China's deadly Covid cases, and more

A US congressional advisory report has stated that the US Commerce Department is failing to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of China's military. Meanwhile, US' top disease control officials, Anthony Fauci, has opened up about his struggle in the White House with the previous administration, led by Donald Trump. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

US agency not doing its job to halt tech to China's military: Report

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission report, due to be published on Tuesday, said the Commerce Department had been slow to create a list of sensitive technology that should be scrutinised before export to China.

Fresh COVID-19 outbreak rattles China, cluster grows in Guangzhou

The regional centre of southern China, Guangzhou is grappling with the issue of coronavirus once again with many restrictions that have been announced in the major city.

'Will blow your mind': Fauci's email reveal chaos, confusion during Covid

Fauci's frustration can be spotted in the emails where he has mentioned the phrase "crazy people in this world" while talking about leaders who had politicised this pandemic for their personal gain.

Biden honours victims of Tulsa massacre on 100th anniversary