India: CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled amid COVID-19

Jun 02, 2021, 08:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations. The crucial decision was made after the PM chaired a review meeting regarding the Class 12 Board exams of CBSE.
