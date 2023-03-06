Morning news brief: Estonia elections, Pope John Paul II covered up cases of paedophilia in church, & more

The Reform party of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas won the election for the European Parliament on Sunday (March 5), with Tallinn's (the capital and most populous city of Estonia) administration remaining one of Europe's most ardently pro-Kyiv. In other news, a new report alleges that the late Polish Pope John Paul II a.k.a Karol Wojtyla knew about child abuse in Poland's Catholic Church even before taking over as pontiff. Meanwhile, a Pennsylvanian woman named Patricia Kopta, who disappeared over 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico. Finally, we also bring you a piece of fascinating astronomical news about the new moon.

With 98 per cent of the votes tallied, the results put Kallas' liberal party in second place with 16.1 per cent of the vote behind the far-right EKRE party's 31.5 per cent, reflecting voter concerns over rising living costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The report further claims that the late Pope helped cover the litany of abuses. The report is based on an investigation by Michal Gutowski for Polish TV broadcaster TVN. Gutowski claims that the polish pope was aware of the cases of Paedophile priests within the church while still serving as a cardinal in Krakow. Reportedly, to avoid a scandal, he transferred the priests to other far-away dioceses.

According to the missing person flier posted by the Pennsylvania Emergency Response Center, the 83-year-old woman was last seen in 1992 in Pittsburgh, CNN reported.

The full moon for the Month is set to rise in the sky on March 7. It is the final full moon of the winter season and will shine bright and full on two nights - March 6 and March 7, although it has been lighting up the night sky for a few days and will continue to do so for a few more after March 7.