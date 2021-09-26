Morning news brief: Elections in Germany; train derails in US & more

A train derailed in Montana in the United States as Amtrak said there were at least 147 passengers on the train including 13 crew members.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape the country's future as the country goes to vote. Laschet, 60, has been trailing his Social Democrat challenger Olaf Scholz in the race for the chancellery.

Clouds of thick black ash from volcanic eruptions in Spain's Canaries archipelago forced the closure of the airport on La Palma island as Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life a week ago and intermittently spewed out lava and ash leading to the cancellation of all seven flights.

Train derails in US; at least 3 killed, over 50 injured

Amtrak said there were at least 147 passengers on the train including 13 crew members as the train derailed in Montana.

Iran says nuclear talks to resume soon amid sanctions row

The talks in Vienna between Iran and major powers involved in reviving the 2015 nuclear deal has been under suspension since June.

Germany elections: Angela Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Merkel had planned to keep a low profile in the election battle as she prepares to bow out of politics after 16 years in power. But she has found herself dragged into the frantic campaign

Eruptions shut airport on Canaries volcanic island

Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life a week ago and has intermittently spewed out lava and ash leading to the cancellation of all seven flights on Friday.

Watch: WION-USA Direct - Key messages from PM Modi's UNGA speech