Train derails in US; at least 3 killed, over 50 injured

At least three people were killed after a train derailed in Montana in the United States.

Reports claimed at least 50 passengers were injured. Several trapped inside were being rescued. The derailment occurred in Havre as an Amtrak train went off the tracks.

Amtrak said there were at least 147 passengers on the train including 13 crew members. Emergency units arrived in the area to evacuate passengers.

Getting reports of an Amtrak derailment near Havre, Montana. This is the Empire Builder that comes through Spokane on the way to Seattle. These pictures are from a passenger; working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/qCvx4I45mr — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) September 25, 2021 ×

I’m closely monitoring the Empire Builder derailment on the Hi-Line. I have been in touch with Amtrak as we work to learn more and my thoughts are with all the passengers, crew, and first responders on the scene. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) September 26, 2021 ×

The train was travelling between Seattle and Chicago.

(With inputs from Agencies)