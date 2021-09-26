Train derails in US; at least 3 killed, over 50 injured

WION Web Team
United States Published: Sep 26, 2021, 08:27 AM(IST)

Amtrak said there were at least 147 passengers on the train including 13 crew members as the train derailed in Montana.

At least three people were killed after a train derailed in Montana in the United States.

Reports claimed at least 50 passengers were injured. Several trapped inside were being rescued. The derailment occurred in Havre as an Amtrak train went off the tracks.

Amtrak said there were at least 147 passengers on the train including 13 crew members. Emergency units arrived in the area to evacuate passengers.

The train was travelling between Seattle and Chicago. 

(With inputs from Agencies)  

 

