Iran says nuclear talks to resume soon amid sanctions row

As Russia said the US should be more "active" to revive the nuclear talks with Iran, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian added that talks would resume soon without setting a specific date.

Amirabdollahian added that Iran is looking into the Vienna negotiations while asserting that negotiations with four plus one countries are set to begin.

Although EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell expressed his optimism to revive the stalled nuclear talks, Amirabdollahian took a dig at the United States stating that President Biden should end sanctions imposed by the previous Trump administration.

Amirabdollahian said Biden displayed "paradoxical behaviour" while keeping negotiations open and "simultaneously levying new sanctions".

Iran's foreign minister also brought up Soleimani's killing by the United States carried out at the behest of former President Trump.

Meanwhile, Russia said it hoped talks in Vienna will begin soon between Germany, UK, France, China, Russia and Iran which seeks to put the United States back in the 2015 nuclear deal after former President Trump had walked out of the deal.

Russia pressed for sanctions to be lifted and the restoration of the nuclear deal even as the talks have been under suspension since June after President Ebrahim Raisi won the elections in Iran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said earlier in the week that "mutual compliance" was "not indefinite".

Iran has insisted the US should lift sanctions against the country imposed by ex-President Trump, however, the Biden administration has says Iran should curb its nuclear programme which it had revived for the sanctions to be lifted.

(With inputs from Agencies)



