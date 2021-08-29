Before talks, Iran's supreme leader says 'predatory wolf' Biden no different from Trump  

Just before nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna to get rid of sanctions, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei has compared US President Joe Biden with his predecessor Donald Trump. Khamenei said Biden is no different from Trump and called him 'predatory wolf'.

The supreme leader slammed the behaviour of the US on Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal on Saturday. He said the country behaved as if Iran had left the accord as the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and imposed harsh sanctions.

Talking about the signatories to the deal from Europe, Khamenei said, “they are like the US as well, but in words and rhetoric they are always demanding, as if it was Iran that for long ridiculed and undermined negotiations”.

The remarks came when he met with President Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet, which had earlier gained a sweeping vote of confidence in the parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier, Iran's supreme leader declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said the United States had failed to guarantee that it would never abandon the pact again.

"The Americans acted completely cowardly and maliciously," state TV quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

"They once violated the nuclear deal at no cost by exiting it. Now they explicitly say that they cannot give guarantees that it would not happen again."

