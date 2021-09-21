Morning news brief: Elections in Canada; President Biden, PM Modi meeting in US & more

Ahead of the UNGA, the White House said on Tuesday that the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will "strengthen deep ties" and "shared democratic values" between the two countries. President Biden will be hosting Modi on September 24.

Biden will also be conducting the first in-person Quad summit at the White House with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Australian PM Scott Morrison along with the Indian prime minister.

Meanwhile, in the Canadian elections, TV projections predicted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would hold on to power in the ongoing snap elections.

Click on the headlines to know more

Canada elections: Justin Trudeau to retain power, say TV projections

The gamble of announcing snap election appears to be going Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's way if TV projections are to be believe.

President Biden, PM Modi's meeting will strengthen deep ties, says US ahead of UNGA

US to lift restrictions on vaccinated international travelers

In November, the Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on foreigners, who are fully vaccinated against the Covid.

Watch: UK's travel laws draw criticism in India, talks underway