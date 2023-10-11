Morning news brief: Earthquake shakes Afghanistan again, Hamas kills Israeli babies and more
Afghanistan was again struck by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, adding that no fresh casualties have been reported so far. Volunteers and rescuers have been working since last weekend to locate survivors of the earlier series of earthquakes. In other news, locla news media claimed to have discovered around 40 infants' bodies, with some bearing signs of horrific violence, including 'beheaded' remains at devastated Kibbutz Kfar Aza, located close to the Gaza strip.
Following Wednesday's earthquake near Herat city, which is home to over half a million people, no immediate reports of new casualties have emerged. The earlier earthquakes completely destroyed at least 11 villages in Herat province's Zenda Jan district, as reported by the United Nations.
The mother of Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German national believed to have been abducted by Hamas fighters during their recent surprise attack on Israel, has received confirmation that her daughter is alive.
As reports of the alleged beheadings of Israeli babies by Hamas militants made to social media, people in Israel and the rest of the world were taken aback by shock by sheer scale of barbarity.
Israel-Palestine War: Savagery never seen since the holocaust, Netanyahu tells Biden
Meet the mastermind of attack on Israel: A survivor of 7 assassination attempts