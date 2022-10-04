Morning news brief: Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation, US to impose 'further cost' on Iran, & more

Former US President Donald Trump has sued CNN for defamation and will be seeking damages worth $475 million. In other news, the US will impose “further costs” on the Iranian officials responsible for violence during the anti-government protests over Amini's death. Finally, North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation, seeks damages worth $475 million

Trump’s lawyers said that CNN attempted to ruin his name “with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler’”.

United States to impose 'further costs' on Iran for crackdown on protests, Joe Biden says

In the official statement, Biden said he was "gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran" and promised to come up with a swift response.

North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan

This was North Korea’s fifth test in 10 days as South Korea continue to hold military drills along with the United States military.

Watch | Zelensky hits back as Elon Musk sets up Twitter poll on annexed areas of Ukraine

Watch | Tech Talk: India's first passenger drone for naval warships