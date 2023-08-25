Morning news brief: Donald Trump arrested, Yevgeny Prigozhin updates, and more

Trump was formally arrested on Thursday (August 2) on racketeering and conspiracy charges in relation to his effort to overturn the 2020 election. He was released on a $200,000 bond. Also read an update on Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane crash as US has dismissed missile strike theory, preliminary findings hint at sabotage.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to land in Greece for his historic visit, stay with WION to get the latest updates.

Surrenders! Arrested! Released! Donald Trump slams 'travesty of justice' after Georgia arrest

Former United States president Donald Trump was formally arrested on Thursday (August 2) on racketeering and conspiracy charges in relation to his effort to overturn the 2020 election. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

Another first for Trump as he becomes first former US president to have a mugshot

In the latest addition to many 'firsts' in former US president Donald Trump's name, he became the first sitting or former president to suffer the fate of having to pose for a prison mugshot.

Russia claims drone attack by Ukraine on Crimea thwarted, 42 drones destroyed

Russia on Friday (August 25) said that Ukraine used 42 drones overnight to attack Russia-annexed Crimea, however, all its attempts were thwarted by Moscow's forces.

Who killed Yevgeny Prigozhin? US dismisses missile strike theory, preliminary findings hint at sabotage

As per a report, said while it looks like an assassination angle was behind Prigozhin's death, contrary to earlier speculation, the Wagner chief's aircraft doesn't appear to have been shot down by a surface-to-air missile.