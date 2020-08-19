Morning news brief: Democrats nominate Biden, Belarus crisis and more

US elections: Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden as presidential candidate





The US Democrats on Wednesday formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 US presidential candidate on the second night of the party's national convention.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns the world not to interfere in Belarus





Russian President Vladimir Putin warned world leaders against interfering in Belarus, country engulfed in the political crisis, as protests against its leader continued to swell.

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case





A UN-backed tribunal on Tuesday found a member of the Hezbollah Shiite movement guilty over the 2005 murder of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri but cleared three other suspects after a years-long trial.

