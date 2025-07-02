/Morning news brief: Dalai Lama confirms he will have a successor; Israel warns Houthis, and more

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday (Jul 2) said that the 600-year-old institution will continue after his death and that he would have a successor after he dies. "I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue", he said in a video broadcast at the start of a meeting of religious leaders in the Indian Himalayan town where he has lived for decades.

In a sharp response to United States President Donald Trump over his 'arrest' threat, Zohran Mamdani, who has won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, has said that he will not accept this "intimidation." In a statement on X, Mamdani said that he was threatened by the US president not because he broke any law but because he refuses to let ICE "terrorise the city."

Iran has reportedly stepped up talks with China to buy dozens of Chengdu J-10C multirole fighter jets, shifting course from a troubled deal with Moscow for the Su-35 aircraft. This comes as Tehran races to modernise its ageing air force in the face of mounting threats from Israel and the US. According to a report by The Moscow Times, Tehran is now in advanced negotiations to purchase 36 J-10C aircraft from China.

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has died at the age of 90, and he will be remembered as much for his controversies as for the massive following he had till the 1980s. Swaggart was a Pentecostal preacher who built a multi-million-dollar ministry. However, everything crumbled to dust after he was caught with a prostitute on camera in 1988.

