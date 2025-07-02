In a sharp response to United States President Donald Trump over his 'arrest' threat, Zohran Mamdani, who has won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, has said that he will not accept this "intimidation." In a statement on X, Mamdani said that he was threatened by the US president not because he broke any law but because he refuses to let ICE "terrorise the city." Mamdani also slammed New York incumbent mayor Eric Adams and said that Trump's praise for him is a signal that his time should end soon. He also added that the ruling government is attempting to send a message to New Yorkers and citizens of the country that “if you speak up, they will come for you.”

Mamdani's statement comes after Trump said during a Tuesday press conference at a detention center in Florida referred to as “Alligator Alcatraz” that if Mamdani prevents ICE agents from conducting their operations to deport people, then "we’ll have to arrest him." He also mentioned false claims that Mamdani entered the country illegally. On a question of Mamdani's possible deportation, Trump said, “We’re going to be watching that very carefully, and a lot of people are saying he’s here illegally. We’re going to look at everything.”

White House on Mamdani

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, wrote on X following Mamdani's victory, “NYC is the clearest warning yet of what happens to a society when it fails to control migration.” Trump's Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the deportation of Mamdani in an interview with Fox News' Peter Doocy, she said, “I haven't heard him say that. I haven't heard him call for that. But certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and [Mamdani's] radical policies that will completely crush New York City, which is obviously a city that the president holds near and dear to his heart.”

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles calls for Mamdani's deportation