Morning news brief: Cyprus elects new parliament, Brazilians stage protests against Bolsonaro, and more

Morning news brief: We bring to you the biggest news stories of May 30 in this newsletter. In Brazil, as total deaths from Covid surpass 460,000, people held demonstrations against President Bolsonaro in major Brazilian cities. In Italy, three people who were being held in connection to cable car accident have been released and one of the people has been put under house arrest after Italian prosecutors opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence. Cyprus elected a new parliament on Sunday and more than 10 political parties or formations, fielding a record 659 candidates, are seeking seats in a vote, which will not likely produce an absolute majority given this has not been the outcome for several decades. This and more below - click on the headline to read the full story.

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Cyprus elected a new parliament on Sunday in a process likely to show a decline in support for major parties and a sizeable abstention rate among voters angered by corruption scandals.

Italy judge releases three held in jail over cable car disaster, one under house arrest

An Italian judge ruled late on Saturday that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy could leave prison, with one being placed under house arrest, Italian media reported.

Brazilians stage nationwide protests against President Bolsonaro's Covid response

Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro`s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country on Saturday, carrying signs such as "Out with Bolsonaro" and "Impeachment now."

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone headed for Khamis Mushait: State TV

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Sunday, it destroyed an explosives-laden drone headed towards Khamis Mushait launched by Houthi militia in Yemen, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.

Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup

Breathless, fevered and without the extra oxygen that could help keep them alive, the new coronavirus patients at a hospital near Myanmar`s border with India highlight the threat to a health system near collapse since February`s coup.

Watch: Russia confirms a second loan for Belarus