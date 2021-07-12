Morning News Brief: Cuba protest, COVID-19, US heatwave and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

'Down with Communism': Cuban protesters demand freedom, food and COVID-19 vaccines



Thousands of people marched to the streets across Cuba, including Havana, on Sunday in an unprecedented display of anger and frustration, calling for the end of the decades-old dictatorship.

Millions in the US, Canada hit by new rounds of scorching hot temperatures



Without climate change, scientists claimed, the lethal heatwave that brought triple-digit temperatures to western Canada and the United States and killed hundreds of people would have been "nearly impossible."

Euro 2020 Final: 'It is going to Rome' comes true as Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties



The Euro football festival is over as Italy who kick-started the tournament with a success over Turkey ended up being the champions of the current edition. They had a stunning excursion all through the competition and all the credit goes to Roberto Mancini who restored this group and convert them into a feral side.



Watch | Gravitas Plus | Financial Literacy: The need of the hour

Watch: More than 60 arrested across South Africa over pro-Zuma protests





Watch: COVID-19 infections rise at an alarming rate in Myanmar