Euro 2020 Final: 'It is going to Rome' comes true as Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties

The champions of the 2020 European Championship are Italy. Roberto Mancini's side crushed England at the Wembley Stadium on penalties. Italy won the penalty shoot-out 3-2 to win their second Euro title.

Luke Shaw scored an excellent volley inside the initial two minutes to give England a 1-0 lead at half-time. Leonardo Bonucci evened out with a short proximity finish as the match went into additional time.

England kept up with their great beginning, with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips controlling the midfield for England, yet Italy developed into the game in the closing phases of the first half.

Despite the fact that chances were restricted, Federico Chiesa went close with a low left-foot shot from 20 yards which flew barely wide of the England post in the blink of an eye before half-time.

Federico Chiesa's miss demonstrated a warning of what was to come in the second half, with Italy ruling the game and making various possibilities before Leonardo Bonucci evened out the scores partially as the second progressed half. Lorenzo Insigne passed a 20-yard free-kick wide on 50 minutes before keeper Pickford had to plunge low to one side to deny Federico Chiesa.

Italy's strength was compensated, however, when Leonardo Bonucci clambered home from close proximity after England had neglected to clear a corner. Bonucci struck from the rebound after Pickford had pushed Marco Verratti's header onto the post.

England were playing in the first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. This was their most recent sorrow in shootouts at a major tournament, after routs in 1990, 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006, and 2012.

The Euro football festival is over as Italy who kick-started the tournament with a success over Turkey ended up being the champions of the current edition. They had a stunning excursion all through the competition and all the credit goes to Roberto Mancini who restored this group and convert them into a feral side.