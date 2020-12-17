Morning news brief: Covid vaccinations all over the world, and more

Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccine jab: UK study

Despite being at much greater risk of the disease people from minority ethnic backgrounds or with lower incomes are significantly less likely to take the coronavirus vaccine, research suggests

Closer to Brexit trade deal but success unclear, says EU chief in European Parliament

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said that Britain and Eurpean Union were closer to sealing Brexit trade deal but she added that it was still unclear whether talks would succeed

Iran nuclear deal: World powers try to diffuse tension

World powers party to Iran nuclear deal struck by Brack Obama administration on Wednesday went into a huddle to diffuse tension and to decide plan of action under mounting pressure from Iranian breaches and US sanctions

Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth with rocks from Moon

An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early Thursday, completing the first mission in four decades to collect lunar samples

Germany aims to begin coronavirus vaccinations on December 27: Minister

Germany will begin coronavirus vaccinations on December 27 with elderly care home residents, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced Wednesday, with the European Union aiming for all 27 member states to begin on the same day

US sets a grim record with over 3,700 Covid deaths; vaccine campaign grows

The United States set a grim double record Wednesday notching more than 3,700 deaths and over 250,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

US Vice-President Mike Pence to get Covid vaccine Friday

US Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife will get the Covid-19 vaccine Friday in a public display designed to boost national confidence

US, EU deal on aircraft subsidies should include China clause, USTR says

The United States and Europe should agree to cooperate in opposing any future "hurtful" subsidies used by China to build up its commercial aircraft industry, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Reuters in an interview