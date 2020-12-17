Iran nuclear deal: World powers try to diffuse tension

World powers party to Iran nuclear deal struck by Brack Obama administration on Wednesday went into a huddle to diffuse tension and to decide plan of action under mounting pressure from Iranian breaches and US sanctions. Representatives of China, France, Russia, Iran, Germany and Britain also discussed the uncertainty before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The discussion took place via video conference.

During the discussion, one of the diplomats urged Iran to stick to deal.

Nuclear deal with Iran was struck by these world powers after former US President Barack Obama's initiative in 2015. However, Donald Trump withdrew America from the deal. Remaining countries are still party to the pact.

US President-elect Joe Biden has indicated that US would rejoin the deal.

Senior EU foreign affairs official Helga Schmid issued a brief statement following the talks she chaired.

"Participants discussed... how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides in light of existing challenges," it said.

While she did not say what those challenges were, the deal has unravelled steadily since Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and went on to impose crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has retaliated by progressively abandoning limits on its nuclear activity laid down in the deal, most recently planning to install advanced centrifuges at Iran's main nuclear enrichment plant in Natanz.