Morning News Brief: COVID-19 in US, Dilip Kumar passes away, and more

Here is WION's Daily Morning News Brief with what’s happening around the world today.

President Joe Biden announced that his administration would send people door to door as part of a fresh effort to reach tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans. Iran has begun the process of producing enriched uranium metal, the UN atomic watchdog said.

Click on the headlines to read the full story:

'We can't get complacent': Biden makes new push for vaccinations as Delta variant takes hold



The White House Covid response team is now shifting its focus to getting vaccines to family doctors who serve younger people. Biden hopes this approach of meeting people "where they are" will help adolescents ages 12 to 18 to get vaccinated when they go for back-to-school check-ups or sports physicals.

Iran takes steps to make enriched uranium metal; US, Europe powers dismayed





Iran's steps, which were disclosed by the International Atomic Energy Agency and which Tehran said aimed to develop fuel for a research reactor, also drew criticism from the United States, which called them an 'unfortunate step backwards'

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passes away aged 98



It is the end of a glorious era. Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar is dead. The news of his demise was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The actor was 98.



Watch: Joe Biden to host Indian PM Modi & other Quad leaders this year





Watch: Gravitas — The Soul Cap ban controversy