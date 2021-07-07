Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passes away aged 98

It is the end of a glorious era. Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar is dead. The news of his demise was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The actor was 98.



The actor had age related health issues for a long time and was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Kumar's wife Saira Banu had been sharing regular updates about his health and had assured his health was stable.



The actor's official Twitter account also confirmed the news of his demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui," read the tweet.

With a career spanning over 5 decades, Dilip Kumar was part of some of the most iconic films of Bollywood like 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Madhumati', Ram Aur Shyam', 'Naya Daur' to name a few. He inspired generations of actors with his acting style and was considered one of the most successful actors of his time.

Born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, the actor changed his name to Dilip Kumar on the behest of actress Devika Rani who later cast him in a lead role for 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 which was his debut film.

